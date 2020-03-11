PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina varsity boys soccer team were able to open their regular season after two rain outs. They made up for lost playing time by beating Westwood High School 2-2 in a penalty kick shootout (7-6).

After 80 minutes of regular time, and 10 minutes of extra time, the match was tied at two. Brandon Noriega and Alberto Leyva scored goals for the Rebels. Even the standard five penalty kicks were not enough as both teams made four out of five.

It was not until the eighth round when Eduardo Lopez saved the Westwood attempt and Alberto Leyva made his kick to give the Rebels the victory. Other successful penalties were made by Lopez, Alan Garcia, Jan Carlo Cardenas, Noriega, Christian Hernandez and Michael Leyva.

Earlier in the week, the Rebels also defeated Saluda High School by a score of 3-0.