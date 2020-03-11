WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity baseball team dropped a 5-3 decision in nine innings to Greer Middle College. Whitmire got mound performances from Wyatt Crase, Treyten White, Ross Williams and Hunter Alexander (0-1). Whitmire’s leading hitters were Casey Stevens (three for four, three RBI) and Cason English (two for five).

“Our pitchers gave us a chance tonight by throwing strikes. We are just not hitting the ball up and down the lineup. That will be a point of emphasis this week as we prepare for the region schedule starting soon,” said Head Coach Chris Martin.

Earlier in the week, the Wolverines dropped their first road contest of the season with an 11-1 defeat at the hands of Mid-Carolina. Casey Stevens (1-1) took the loss for the Wolverines. Jospeh Dillard and Cason English finished the night on the mound for Whitmire. Peyton Crumpton (two for three) was the leading hitter. Chandler Crumley (one for two) added the lone RBI.

“We are still working on overcoming adversity. Being productive at the plate will be a goal for the next several days of practice. We will have to decide what our best nine will look like and go from there,” Martin said.