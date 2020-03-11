WHITMIRE — The Whitmire girls varsity softball team defeated Newberry High School by forfeit 7-0. Earlier in the week, the Lady Wolverines fell to Spartanburg 15-8.

“Defensively, the Wolverines played better than the previous two games; however, errors were still costly. Spartanburg’s big fifth inning was aided by the Wolverines who committed three errors in the inning. At the plate five girls registered a hit and many others drew walks,” said Head Coach Andrew Campbell.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 0-3 in the tournament.

In prior games, the Lady Wolverines fell to Clinton and Blacksburg.

The Lady Red Devils were able to escape with a 14-13 win, due to a late rally in the bottom of the fifth.

“Defensively, the Wolverines played a little better than the previous night. Errors were still a factor that led to some big Clinton innings. At the plate, the Wolverines were able to register nine hits. Leanna Eison led the way at the plate going 4-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Alexus Sanders was also 2-4 during the game,” Campbell said.

The Lady Wolverines would open the Clinton tournament with a 20-4 loss to Blacksburg.

“At the plate, the Wolverines were never able to get anything going. We would get girls on base, but we were never able to capitalize. Defensively, the Wolverines struggled throughout the night. During the game the Wolverines committed many errors that led directly to runs and big innings for Blacksburg,” Campbell said.

The Lady Wolverines opened their regular season Monday against Mid-Carolina and came away with the 7-5 victory. Kimberly Kendrick pitched seven strong innings and came away with her first win of the year on the mound.

“Defensively, the Wolverines played really well and made several big plays. At the plate, the Wolverines scored seven runs on 10 hits. The Wolverines were led at the plate by Raegan Kendrick, Ashley Felker and Nyla Hill. Kendrick was 3-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored. Felker was 3-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Hill was 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs,” Campbell said.