Wolves pick up close win against Carson-Newman

NEWBERRY — The Newberry mens tennis team won their conference match against Carson-Newman at home Saturday afternoon — they defeated the Eagles 4-3.

With the win, the team improves to 7-4 (2-0 SAC) on the season.

The Wolves won one doubles match as Edison Ambarzumjan and Enrico Haas won 6-4, but the Eagles won the other two matches to claim the doubles point and the early 1-0 lead.

The singles matches were tightly contested as Carson-Newman won at No.5 and No.6 singles. At No.3, Luca Kirchhoff won the first set 6-4 and was leading 1-0 in the second set when his opponent medically retired. At No.4, Lawrence Friedland won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. At No.2, Enrico Haas won 6-4, 6-4, setting up the dramatic finish at No.1 singles.

Ambarzumjan and his opponent Hugo Castets were locked in a battle all afternoon. Ambarzumjan easily won the first set 6-1, but Castets stormed back and won the second set by a 6-4 score, forcing the deciding third set. After a long battle, Ambarzumjan pulled away and won 6-3 to give the Wolves the victory.

