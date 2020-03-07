BLUFFTON — The Newberry Wolves womens golf team finished 13th in the Low Country Invitational at the Crescent Pointe Golf Course Monday and Tuesday.

Junior Aubrey Guyton shot a 74 (+3) in her final round to finish tied for 13th, an improvement of nine places from the opening round.

Hanne Sofie Borgen matched her opening round score of 84 (+13) to finish with a two-day score of 168. Carlota Quintana also shot 84 on Tuesday for a total of 172. Johana Lunackova shot 88, and Amiyah Starnes shot 92 to finish with scores of 175 and 192, respectively.