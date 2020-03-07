HILTON HEAD — The Newberry womens tennis team picked up their first victory in Hilton Head against Tiffin University 5-2. The Wolves (14-1,1-0 South Atlantic Conference) went 4-2 in singles play while going 2-1 in doubles.

The Wolves got off to a good start during doubles play, picking up two victories to get the day going. Judit Gonazalez Agud and Elisa Aguirre were able to take down the Dragon’s Lauren Prince and Juliette Sirgant 6-2. Lucia Davilla and Madison Conwell were credited with the second doubles win after taking down Emily Sim and Shea Foster 6-2.

Agud was able to get the Wolves rolling in singles play, as she found herself in a tightly contested matchup against Tiffin’s Abbie-Jade Riley. Desptie a close 7-6 first set, Agud was able to put it away in the second by defeating Riley 6-4. Elisa Aguirre defeated Emily Sim in the first set with a score of 6-3. Sim could not find an answer after Aguirre only allowed one point in the second set. Lucia Davilla was able to take care of Olivia Simms with set scores of 6-2, 6-3. Madison Conwell extended Newberry’s lead as prevailed victorious with a set score of 7-5, 6-3 against Jacqueline Kamps.