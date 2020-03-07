WHITMIRE — The Whitmire boys varsity baseball team dropped a pre-season tournament game 9-1 to Greenwood Christian.

The Wolverines got three impressive innings by starter Peyton Crumpton (0 hits, 4K). Joseph Dillard (0-1) had two good innings before a shaky sixth inning. Ross Williams and Cason English also struggled in the frame. Hunter Alexander pitched the last 1.2 innings. Whitmire was led at the plate by Casey Stevens, who was one for three with a 2B, and Peyton Crumpton, who had the lone RBI.

“It is disappointing that we are 0-0 going into the sixth and both teams are throwing a no-hitter. Our young pitchers have performed well in scrimmages. They just did not get the job done tonight. You cannot walk seven and make two errors and hope that everything comes out all right. We also must find ways to manufacture some runs. Guys are just not getting it done at the plate right now,” said Head Coach Chris Martin.