WHITMIRE — The Whitmire boys varsity baseball team began the 2020 campaign with a 6-3 victory over Oakbrook Prep. This was Game One of the Steve Coley Memorial Tournament. Casey Stevens (1-0) got the victory with four strong innings on the mound. Ross Williams threw two quality innings in relief and Wyatt Crase closed it out. Notable contributions at the plate came from Treyten White (two for two, RBI, BB), Cason English (one for three, 2R), and Matthew Prather walked twice and added a sac fly. The Wolverines stole 10 bases on the day.

“It always great to start out with a win. We pitched well for an opening game. Casey, Ross, and Wyatt gave us a chance to win. We need to be better at the plate as a team,” said Head Coach Chris Martin.