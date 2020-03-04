WHITMIRE — Whitmire High School qualified two wrestlers at the SCHSL Wrestling State Finals over the weekend.

Junior Dawson Davis finished third in the 132 lb. weight class. He is the school’s first three-time All-State wrestler — placing fourth as a freshman, and finishing third the last two seasons. Junior Chandler Crumley finished second in the 220 lb. weight class. He is a two-time qualifier and met his goal of placing in the top four this season and earning All-State honors. Crumley was the wrestling programs third state finalist in the last two seasons.