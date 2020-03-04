HILTON HEAD — The Newberry womens tennis team fell to Florida Southern on Saturday during their first game of the Hilton Head spring break trip. The nationally ranked Mocs were too much for the Wolves, resulting in a 7-0 loss.

The Wolves could not seem to get into a groove on Saturday afternoon, but Elisa Aguirre and Judit Gonzalez Agud were able to pick up a lone victory. Aguirre and Agud have played a crucial role for the Wolves in doubles play and did so against Florida Southern’s Salerno and Vetter. The pair comfortably defeated the Moc’s duo 6-1. Minnie Kim and Magda Stepnik were able to take down Newberry’s Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths 6-1. Madison Conwell and Rebecca Gibbons fell to Mathilda Vidgren and Lola Asis by a 6-1 margin.

Newberry was unable to pick it up during singles play as Florida Southern swept the rest of the matches.