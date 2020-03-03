WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves mens and womens track and field teams closed out indoor season on a strong note this past weekend at the South Atlantic Conference championships. The men took 10th place in the team standings and the women finished 11th.

Elijah Fulmore led the way on the mens side with a bronze medal in the 60 meter hurdles. His time of 8.30 seconds is a personal best and a school record. Antonio Buchanan also had a strong performance as he just missed the podium with a fourth place finish. His jump of 13.89 meters (45-7) is a personal best and school record performance. Buchanan also placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 1.90 meters (6-2.25). The 4×400 meter relay team of Granger Garrison, Kalyn Cook, Justin Castro and Troy Elmore rounded out the scoring with an eighth place finish.

On the womens side, Emma Johnson led the way with her sixth place finish in the 60 meter hurdles. Her time of 9.30 seconds is a personal best and school record. Iris Duke placed seventh in the weight throw with a toss of 14.12 meters (46-4) while Elka Variste also finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 5.08 meters (16-8). The 4×400 meter relay of Tashayna Flinch, Charlotte Johnson, Emma Johnson and Mandy Kirkley finished eighth, earning the team one point.

Other strong performances on the mens side included Kegan Crowell, who threw a personal in the shot put with a toss of 11.74 meters (38-6), Elijah Ngugi, who leapt 12.23 meters (40-1.5) for a personal best in the triple jump, and Jon Williams, who threw a personal best in the weight throw with a distance of 11.53 meters (37-10).

On the womens side, Tia Fenton had a personal best performance in the weight throw with a distance of 12.62 meters (41-5) and Mya Stevens threw a personal best in the shot put with a toss of 10.35 meters (33-11.5). Kenia Smith also recorded a personal best in the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.27 and Alaya Lindquist had a personal best in the 3000 meter run with a time of 11:17.64.

This concludes the indoor season for the Wolves. They will begin their outdoor season on March 20 at the CSU Spring Break Invitational hosted by Charleston Southern University.