Newberry comes out victorious in close game with Coker

NEWBERRY — The Newberry womens basketball team pulled out the 57-55 victory in a nail biter of a game in Eleazer Arena.

After a little over two minutes of no score, Newberry tied the game up at 46-46 with a jumper by senior Brandi McMillan. Coker re-took the lead with a basket by Shay Jackson and added on one more point with a free throw. The Wolves once again tied the game with a three by freshman Courtney Virgo. Newberry received another big three from senior Kelsey McDermott, after free throw by both sides, to put the Wolves up 53-51. Coker tied the game at 53-53 with a layup by Erin Houser with under two minutes left in regulation. For the second time in the quarter Virgo made another three for Newberry to make 56-53. The Cobras still made the game interesting by making a bucket with 29 seconds left and the score 56-55. The Wolves hanged on for the win in closing seconds, after one made free throw by junior Keli Romas.

The game started off with the Cobras getting the first bucket, jumper by Haley Kropp, for the early 2-0 lead. The lead was short lived as Virgo drained a shot from behind the arc to put Newberry on top. The next minute and a half saw both squads trading shots to tie the game at 5-5. Coker had a four point swing to go up 9-5 after baskets by Hope Richardson and Jalah Horton. Eventually the Wolves took the lead again with a jumper by junior Ke’Shaun White to go up 12-11. The Cobras than went on a 6-0 run at the end of the quarter to make it 17-12. McDermott would hit a three right before the buzzer for an ending first quarter score of 17-15.

McMillan scored a basket a minute into the second quarter, and was fouled on the play. She would head to the free throw line for one shot, and convert to tie the game at 18-18. Junior Talia Roberts of Newberry made a jumper to put the Wolves up 25-22, after three lead changes in the previous four minutes. With 3:33 left until halftime, Saquita Joyner of the Cobras made a jumper to tie it up at 26-26. Coker went on a 6-0 run after the team hit back-to-back three’s to go up 32-26. Newberry got one last point before the break with a free throw by Romas.

Newberry started off the third quarter with scoring four straight to get back within one point. Coker than scored five straight points after that to increase their lead back to six. The Wolves got back within three with red-shirt freshman Ericka Wiseley and junior Kelsey Brett chipping in three total points a minute and a half later. For a four minute period of time each side went back and forth, with neither side getting the edge. With 40 seconds left in the quarter, Romas got Newberry within two points after she hit a three to make it 46-44.

Senior Brandi McMillan scored a career-high total of 14 points and nine rebounds in the Wolves 57-55 victory over Coker. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_WomenWolvesCoker.jpg Senior Brandi McMillan scored a career-high total of 14 points and nine rebounds in the Wolves 57-55 victory over Coker. Courtesy of Newberry College