Newberry falls short in second game to earn split with Augusta University

NEWBERRY – The Newberry softball team split their doubleheader with Augusta University.

Game One (Newberry wins 6-5)

In the third inning, Newberry had the bases loaded when senior Haley Simonds came up to the plate. On the second pitch of the at bat she cranked a hit over center field for a grand slam, to give the Wolves a 4-0 lead.

Augusta responded back in the next inning when Madelyn Libby hit a three-run home run of her own, to make it 4-3.

The Wolves got two of those runs back in the bottom half of the fourth. The first came on a single by junior Paige Meyer to drive in freshman Tedi Nunn. A few batters later Simonds would be hit by the pitch to force another Newberry run in to make it 6-3.

The Jaguars did not go down quietly as they would make the game interesting in the top of the fifth. A double by Olivia Biles of Augusta drove in one run, while Jakayla Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the second Jaguars run of the inning.

Senior Selice Daley pitched a complete game performance for the Wolves. The Bluffton native gave up five runs, two earned, on six hits and striking out seven batters.

Game Two (Newberry falls 10-9)

Augusta got to Newberry early to start the second game. Sydney Tullin hit a single to drive in one run, while Sullivan smacked a double to right center to bring in two more runs. The Jaguars found themselves up 3-0 after the top half of the first.

The Wolves got one run back in the bottom half of the inning. Simonds would single through the left side to bring in junior McKenzie Barneycastle. Newberry scored their second run of the game off a throwing error by the catcher in the third.

Each side scored one run in the fourth inning. Augusta scored off a single by Madelyn Libby, while Newberry scored theirs off a hit by Meyer to make it 4-3.

The fifth inning was a crazy inning for both teams. The Jaguars scored four runs in the inning via two home runs, a solo homer by Tullin and a three-run shot by Megan McCook. The Wolves responded back by scoring four runs of the own. Three of the runs came off a triple by freshman Mallena Wright, the first of her career. The fourth run was from a RBI groundout by junior Lauren Huffman to make it 8-7.

For the third time in the game, each squad score in the same inning. Augusta got their one run of the inning off a home run by Tullin, her second of the game. In the bottom half of the sixth, Newberry got one run via a sacrifice fly by junior Hannah Davis. The Wolves tied the game at 9-9 after a fielding error by the opposing pitcher.

Augusta re-took the lead 10-9 off a single by Bella Fernandez to drive in Sullivan. Newberry managed to get the tying run on base after a lead-off hit by junior Morgan Wagaman. The Wolves were unable to find a way to get that run across, as they fall short of the comeback.