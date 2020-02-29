Wolves fall to Coker on Senior Night

Courtesy of Newberry College The Wolves took the time to recognize seniors Angelo Sales Jr., Phoenix Roberts, Sikander Nielsen, Marshall Lange and Luke Gibson during the Wolves face off against Coker. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves mens basketball team lost a heartbreaker on Senior Night as they fell to Coker 77-76. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 13-14 (9-12 SAC) on the season.

Newberry got off to a fast start as senior Phoenix Roberts knocked down a three pointer. An Angelo Sales Jr. layup extended the lead to 5-0 before Dakota Jennings scored to make it a one possession game. Roberts then hit another three pointer, but the Cobras scored five straight points to cut the lead to one. The teams then traded baskets before Luke Gibson made a three pointer and QuanDaveon McCollum made a short jumper to give the Wolves a 17-11 lead.

Coker scored seven consecutive points, capped off by a Chandler Lindsey three pointer, to take the lead, but TJ Brown scored three consecutive baskets to regain the lead. Jennings then threw down a putback dunk to cut the lead to three, but Gibson scored to extend the lead to five. Lindsey hit a three pointer, but Gibson matched him. Coker scored again, but Marshall Lange made a three pointer to give Newberry a 31-25 lead.

The Cobras hit two free throws, but Sales scored five straight points to balloon the lead to 11. Coker answered right back with five quick points of their own, but Sales scored again. The teams then traded baskets before Brown scored to give the Wolves a 44-37 halftime lead.

McCollum made a layup to start the second half for Newberry, but the teams continued to trade baskets. After Gibson made a three pointer to put the Wolves up 55-45 with 13 and a half minutes to play, the Cobras made their run. Lindsey made a layup followed by a steal and layup from Jaylin Stewart to cut the lead to six. McCollum scored again, but Coker scored five consecutive points to make it a one possession game. Williams Onyeodi then scored three straight points to tie the game at 57.

The teams then traded free throws before Sales netted a three pointer. Onyeodi made two more free throws, but Brown made a three pointer to give the Wolves a four point lead. The Cobras tied the game with four and a half minutes to play, but Brown drove to the basket and scored. Coker matched the score quickly, but Sales hit a three pointer on the next possession.

Coker quickly responded with a layup, but Sales made two free throws. Lindsey scored, but McCollum matched him, giving Newberry a three point lead with less than two minutes to play. Two scores by the Cobras gave them a one point lead with a minute remaining, but Brown made two free throws to regain the lead. Lindsey then scored the game winning basket with 20 seconds left as he drove and scored. Newberry turned the ball over, but Coker missed the front end of a one and one. However, the Wolves were unable to get another shot off.

Sales led the Wolves with 23 points and six rebounds, while Brown had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Gibson scored 15 and McCollum had 10 to round out the double figure scoring.

The Wolves took the time to recognize seniors Angelo Sales Jr., Phoenix Roberts, Sikander Nielsen, Marshall Lange and Luke Gibson during the Wolves face off against Coker. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_WolvesSeniorsBasketball.jpg The Wolves took the time to recognize seniors Angelo Sales Jr., Phoenix Roberts, Sikander Nielsen, Marshall Lange and Luke Gibson during the Wolves face off against Coker. Courtesy of Newberry College