Newberry and Wingate split conference doubleheader

NEWBERRY — Newberry and Wingate split their South Atlantic Conference doubleheader Saturday. The Wolves won game one 7-2 and the Bulldogs won game two 6-1 to win the series.

Game One

Newberry would explode for four runs in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. An RBI groundout by Luke Orr would plate Collin Allman, and then a two-run single by Braylin Marine would make it 3-0. Marine would later score on a Wingate error to finish the scoring for Newberry.

The Bulldogs would score a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth to cut the Newberry lead to two. The Wolves would add a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Tanner Lane to make it a three-run game. Orr would give the Wolves added insurance with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 7-2 game.

Orr finished the game 2-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Lane was 2-4 with one run batted in. Ryan Harbin (2-0) picked up the win allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven in six innings of work.

Game Two

Wingate would take an early lead with a three-run second inning. Newberry would answer with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Allman singled to center to score Ryan Brown. That would be as close as the Wolves would get as the Bulldogs added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the win.

Lane was 1-3 with a double, while Allman was 1-3 with the lone run driven in. Justin Dorton (0-1) took the loss allowing three runs on three hits in two innings of work.

The Wolves won game one 7-2 and the Bulldogs won game two 6-1 to win the series.