Panthers blow past Wolves with second half run

Courtesy of Newberry College Newberry was able to score three goals in the last period in attempts to cut down the lead, but the Panthers took the game over, defeating Newberry 19-8. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry mens lacrosse team (South Atlantic Conference Carolinas, 2-2) fell Monday afternoon against the Florida Tech Panthers (2-2). The Wolves found themselves in a tightly contested first half, but a second half surge by the Panthers was too much for the Wolves.

The Panthers would get off to a quick start after Justin Williams scored his first goal of the season, putting Florida Tech up 1-0. Newberry was quick to respond after Scott Reed scored his sixth goal of the season after collecting a nifty pass by Kyle Dunklee before sliding it past the keeper. The Wolves’ first half was a demonstration of grit considering a back and forth battle between the two teams.

Two minutes after Newberry’s first goal, Justin Messersmith scored his fourth goal of the year to give the Wolves the lead. The two teams would trade possession, getting close on several offensive opportunities, but missing the frame. The Panthers leveled the score 2-2 right before the second period.

The second period would open up a brigade of goals for both teams. Both teams would register a total of 10 shots, trading the lead throughout the period. Chaos would ensue two minutes into the second period, with both sides earning two penalties each after a Newberry goal. The contest was chippy throughout, but the penalties would raise the intensity. Zachary Sunderland would go on to score two goals in the second period making the score 8-6 before the end of the first half. Sunderland went on to lead the team with four goals on the evening.

The game would take a drastic turn in the second half as the Panthers went on a shooting rampage. Florida Tech outshot the Wolves 47-28 and would capitalize on most of their shots in the second half. Justin Williams played a crucial role for the Panthers, leading the team with four goals on the day.

The Wolves could not find a defensive answer to halt the goals from coming. Florida tech would register five unanswered goals in the third period. Newberry was able to score three goals in the last period in attempts to cut down the lead, but the Panthers took the game over, defeating Newberry 19-8.

Scott Read had two goals on the day and tallied an assist. Messersmith was behind him with two goals of his own.

The Wolves look forward to bouncing back as they host Davis & Elkins at Setzler Field on March 3 at 7 p.m.

Newberry was able to score three goals in the last period in attempts to cut down the lead, but the Panthers took the game over, defeating Newberry 19-8. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_WolvesFloridaTech.jpg Newberry was able to score three goals in the last period in attempts to cut down the lead, but the Panthers took the game over, defeating Newberry 19-8. Courtesy of Newberry College