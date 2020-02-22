WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry womens basketball team took the game into overtime before taking the loss to Wingate.

Heading into the fourth quarter Wingate had a four point lead over Newberry. The Bulldogs scored the first points of the quarter with a jumper by Elana Ingram, to put them up six. After nearly two minutes in the fourth the Wolves got a huge three by senior Kelsey McDermott to make the score 43-40. One minute later, McDermott made her fourth three of the game to help Newberry get within two. Junior Keli Romas of the Wolves tied the game at 45-45 after a jump shot with 5:43 left in the quarter. After each side scored two points a piece, Newberry took their first lead of the second half with a layup by freshman Courtney Virgo for a 49-47 score with 1:50 left. Eventually Wingate tied the game up and would force overtime.

The overtime period was one for Newberry to forget. The Wolves were outscored by the Bulldogs 11-0 in the final six minutes, including the final minute of the fourth. In overtime Newberry was 0 for nine from the field, 0 for seven from behind the arc. The one positive for the Wolves was that they had more steals than the Bulldogs, by a 3-1 margin.

The game started off with Newberry getting on the board first, with a three by Virgo. The Wolves tacked on one more point, a free throw by red shirt sophomore Julie Kinard, before the Bulldogs scored their first points. Jumpers by Wingate’s Taliyeh Jeter and Ingram tied the game at 4-4. For a three minute span the teams went back and forth with neither team gaining the edge. With two minutes left into the first, Wingate started to pull away slightly by going on a 6-0 run to put them up 17-12. Newberry scored the final four points of the quarter, with shots from senior Brandi McMillan and McDermott.

Red shirt freshman Ericka Wiseley put Newberry back into the lead with a layup. Wingate went 4:30 minutes without a bucket before Hannah Clark made a three to give the Bulldogs the 20-18 lead again. The Wolves tied it at 20-20 with a pair of free throws by McDermott. The Bulldogs broke the tie by scoring the next four points with three minutes until half. Wingate extended the lead to a five point difference, after a jumper by Newberry’s Kinard, to make it 27-22. Newberry outscored Wingate 5-2 in the final two minutes, but still found themselves down 29-27.

The second half started off with the Bulldogs scoring first, with a layup by Daphney Saylor. Junior Kelsey Brett made the first basket for the Wolves to put them within two. The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to increase their lead to 37-29 with 5:30 left in the third. Newberry got a much needed three by Brett to get them back to a five point differential. The Wolves got within four when Wiseley would make a jumper, after being blocked initially. Each team scored two more points before heading into the break with the score being 41-37.