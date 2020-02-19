Wolves dominate in sweep of Slippery Rock

Courtesy of Newberry College The Wolves shut out Slippery Rock by scores of 7-0 (Game One) and 11-3 (Game Two). -

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s offense stayed red hot Saturday as the Wolves swept a non-conference doubleheader from Slippery Rock. The Wolves shut out the Rock in game one 7-0 and then won game two 11-3 in five innings.

Game One

Newberry would take advantage of two Slippery Rock errors in the bottom f the second to take a 3-0 lead. With one out, Julia Bomhardt and Reagan Glanz would both reach base and advance into scoring position on a groundout by Morgan Wagaman. Mallena Wright would then reach on an infield single to score Bomhardt and give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Paige Meyer would then follow up with a single to third base to score Glanz, and McKenzie Barneycastle would reach on an error to score Wright and make it a 3-0 game.

In the bottom of the third, Haley Simonds and Bomhardt would both single and then score on a double by Glanz to make it 5-0. Newberry would get an RBI double by Hannah Davis in the fourth and an RBI single by Paige Meyer in the fifth to ground out the scoring.

Meyer led the Newberry offense, going 3-4 with two RBI’s, while Glanz was 2-4 with a double and two runs driven in. Selice Daley (5-0) picked up the win, allowing just one hit and striking out a season-high 13 in the complete-game shutout.

Game Two

In the bottom of the first, Simonds would blast a three-run home run over the left-field wall to put the Wolves up early. The Wolves would add to their lead in the second. Victoria Eaton would lead off the inning with a double down the left-field line. Wagaman would reach on a bunt single to advance Eaton to third base. A sacrifice fly by Wright would score Eaton and make it 4-0 Wolves. Barneycastle would later single to score Wagaman and then score on a double to left by Kylee Barry to put Newberry up 6-0. Barry would advance to third on a wild pitch and then score on a single to the pitcher by Davis to finish the scoring for the Wolves in the inning. Newberry would add four more runs in the next two innings to take the victory.

Barneycastle led the Wolves at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBI’s and two runs scored, while Wright was 2-2 with three runs batted in. Simonds (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out five in five innings, while also hitting a home run and driving in three.

