NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team swept Davis & Elkins at home.

Game One (Newberry wins 10-2)

Newberry got on the board first in the second inning with sophomore Julia Bomhardt scoring on a throwing error by the catcher, as sophomore Reagan Glanz was stealing second. Two more runs came around to score after a hit by freshman Mallena Wright, who advanced to second on the throw to home. The Wolves got one last run in the inning as Wright crossed home plate off a fielding error by the third baseman to put Newberry up 4-0.

The Senators were able to get two runs back in the top of the fourth. The first came after Rhett Persinger stepped up to the plate and hit a double to left field to allow Morgan Tandarich to score. Olivia Smith would come in to pinch run for Persinger after the play. A single back up the middle by Amy Fincham got Smith to score on the play, to make it 4-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Wolves came back to score six more runs. After a lead-off double by junior Paige Meyer, senior Haley Simonds drove in Meyer with a hit into center. A few batters later the bases were loaded when Glanz came up to the plate. She would then smack a hit to right center to bring in two runs. Two more Newberry runs would score off a throwing error by the pitcher. Wright forced another run in with a single for her third RBI of the game, and all of the Wolves runs were scored with two outs in the inning.

This afternoon’s performance by senior Selice Daley was another great one. The Bluffton native pitched a complete game giving up two run, both unearned, on six hits and striking out seven Senators in the game.

Game Two (Newberry wins 7-0)

The Wolves struck first again in the fourth inning of the second game. Simonds would hit a chopper toward the shortstop, and instead of throwing to first, she threw to home to try to cut down the runner. Junior McKenzie Barneycastle was able to avoid the tag and slide into home safely. Newberry got two more runs in the inning when sophomore Victoria Eaton cracked a double to deep center, for a 3-0 score at the conclusion of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, and with two outs already in the inning, Simonds came back up to the plate with two runners on base. Within the next few pitches, the Pasadena, Md. native would hit her first home run of the season over the right field wall for a three-run shot. The very next batter was junior Hannah Davis, who followed in suit with Simonds, as she smack a solo home run for her first of the season.

Newberry received an outstanding outing from junior Alyssa Ball. The Magnolia, Del. native pitched a complete game shutout while giving up five hits and three free passes. Ball would also strike out two batters in the game.

The Wolves were able to record 21 hits against Davis & Elkins during their weekend sweep against the Senators. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SoftballDavisandElkins.jpg The Wolves were able to record 21 hits against Davis & Elkins during their weekend sweep against the Senators. Courtesy of Newberry College