Wolves take hold of conference standings with 55-0 domination of Mount Olive

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves wrestling team took a big step toward their fifth straight South Atlantic Conference Carolinas championship with a 55-0 thrashing of the visiting Mount Olive Trojans on Senior Night for Damien Penichet and Nick Weldon.

The margin of victory is the largest in school history against an NCAA opponent.

The Wolves took a quick 6-0 lead as Zachary Valentine won the 125 pound division by forfeit. The 133 pound division was the most contested of the evening as the match went the requisite three rounds, but Austin Neal was able to come away with three points as he won by decision, 7-1.

In the 141 pound bout, Isiah Royal came out aggressively and set the tone with multiple takedowns and falls in the first round. Royal continued to battle hard throughout the match as he did not allow his opponent to notch a single point. Royal won by technical fall early in the second round.

After another forfeit by the Trojans in the 149 pound bout gave Trevor Mansfield the victory, Damien Penichet continued the dominance in the 157 pound matchup. Per usual, Penichet worked hard early and was smart technically, racking up the points before winning by fall halfway through the second round.

Nick Giantono continued the positive momentum in the 165 pound match as he took down his opponent early and won by fall in just 27 seconds. At 174 pounds, Caleb Spears notched the most points by a Wolf on the evening as his match ended 21-6. Spears won by technical fall in the second round.

Another forfeit gave the Wolves 43 points with just two matches to go as Niko DeAugustino won the 184 pound bout. At 197 pounds, Keenan Graham battled back and forth with his opponent for most of the match before notching an impressive reversal in the third round. After the reversal, Graham pinned his opponent quickly and won by fall.

Senior Nick Weldon finished off the night with a win by fall in the heavyweight division. Weldon came out strong early and took his opponent down multiple times before pinning him in just over two minutes.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 6-3 (6-1 SACC) on the season. They will look to continue their recent winning ways as they travel to Lander Thursday.

