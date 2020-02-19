Second half barrage leads #2 Lincoln Memorial past Newberry

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry Wolves had an excellent first half, but were unable to keep the good play up as they fell to #2 Lincoln Memorial 108-67 Saturday afternoon. With the loss, Newberry falls to 12-12 (8-10 SAC) on the season.

Newberry got off to a good start as Marshall Lange hit a three pointer and a short jumper to give the Wolves a 5-0 lead. Courvoisier McCauley scored two baskets of his own, including a dunk, to cut the deficit to one. The teams then traded baskets before three pointers by Cameron Henry and Devin Whitfield gave the Railsplitters a five point lead. The Wolves responded quickly; however, as Lange made a shot and TJ Brown hit a three pointer to tie the game. Brown and QuanDaveon McCollum then scored to push the Newberry lead out to four.

Henry made another shot, but Angelo Sales Jr. made a three pointer to keep some distance. Another McCauley dunk made it a one possession game, but Lange and McCollum scored back-to-back baskets to extend the lead out to seven. Two McCauley free throws and a Henry three pointer cut the lead to two, but Sales scored inside. McCauley scored yet again, but Lange made two free throws to keep the lead at four.

Whitfield then hit a three pointer to close the gap, but Marcus Ford made his first basket of the game shortly thereafter. A McCauley three pointer then tied the score, but Ford and McCauley traded baskets to tie the score. Callan Low then made a three pointer to give the lead back to the Wolves. Whitfield responded with a three pointer a little while later; then Anthony Brown scored to give Lincoln Memorial the lead. McCollum and Sales each split a pair of free throws, but McCauley made consecutive three pointers to stretch the lead out to six. Five straight points from McCollum, including a three pointer, cut the lead to one point, but McCauley made his fourth three pointer of the half to counter. Kamaran Calhoun made a layup and then TJ Brown made two free throws, making it a four point game at the half.

The Railsplitters then went on a 10-0 run to start the second half and never looked back. A layup by TJ Brown temporarily stemmed the tide, but Whitfield made another three pointer to extend the lead to 60-45. Sales and Ford combined for seven points to slash the lead to eight, but consecutive three pointer by Whitfield and a layup by Rhondi Hackett stretched the lead back to 16 points.

A Whitfield three pointer a short while later extended the lead to 22 points before Sales converted an and-one opportunity. Lincoln Memorial continued to press the gas pedal; however, as Alex Dahling made consecutive three pointers. Two Lange free throws cut the lead to 20, but the game continued to get out of hand. A McCauley three pointer made the game 88-62 with just less than seven minutes left on the clock. The next minute and a half saw the Railsplitters continue to fire away, as another McCauley three pointer gave Lincoln Memorial a 96-64 lead. The lead continued to grow and a Jeremiah Keene three pointer with just less than a minute to play provided the final margin.

Sales led the Wolves offensively with 15 points and added six rebounds. Lange joined him in double figures with 13, while McCollum and TJ Brown posted 12 and 10 points, respectively. Ford also had 10 points off the bench.