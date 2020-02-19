HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry womens basketball team picked up a road win by defeating Lincoln Memorial 80-71.

For the second game in a row Newberry found themselves down, as the score was 16-14, heading into the second quarter. A steal by junior Talia Roberts led to the game tying jump shot by red shirt freshman Mylaysia Gates, to knot it at 16-16. A quick five point swing by the Lady Railsplitters gave them the lead back. After a layup by Gates, the Wolves hit back-to-back three’s by senior Kelsey McDermott and freshman Courtney Virgo to put them up 24-21. Newberry got two more points before Lincoln Memorial got their next points, after going scoreless for four minutes of game time. With 3:46 until half, the Lady Railsplitters got within one after a pair from the charity stripe by Sydney Newsome and a jumper by Grace Day. The final three minutes saw each side trading buckets to keep the score within three points, including the halftime score of 34-31.

Newberry started the third quarter with the ball, but a turnover by the team led to Maggie Jachimczuk of Lincoln Memorial hitting a shot from downtown to tie it at 34-34. The Wolves scored the next four points before Lindsay Proffitt made a three to get them back within one. Newberry pushed their lead to double digits on the next three possessions as McDermott, Virgo, and junior Keli Romas all drained shots from behind the arc. The Lady Railsplitters got five of those points back, all by Newsome, to make the score 47-42. Red shirt sophomore Julie Kinard joined the three parade for the Wolves by hitting one of her own, followed by a jumper by Virgo, to increase their lead to 54-44 at the end of the quarter.

McDermott opened up the scoring for Newberry by making her sixth three of the game, which matches her career-high. Once Proffitt of Lincoln Memorial matched with her own three, Newberry scored four straight points with buckets by Romas and senior Brandi McMillan. After no scoring for almost three minutes of action, red shirt freshman Ericka Wiseley ended the scoreless drought by either side with a layup. Wiseley went on to score the next four points for Newberry after that. Lincoln Memorial’s Lexi Kiser added two points with a pair of free throws to make it 67-54 with 3:11 left in the fourth. Junior Kelsey Brett hit a three of her late in the quarter to give Wolves their fifth player to hit a three in the game and to make it 70-54. Newberry iced the game away as they made 10 out of 12 free throws down the stretch for the victory.

The game started off each side making a bucket on their opening possessions. The Lady Railsplitters scored the next five points after a jumper by Addi Kirkpatrick and a three Lauren Flowers. The next five minutes consist of Newberry and Lincoln Memorial matching shot for shot. Brett scored four consecutive points for the Wolves to give them their first lead of the game, by a 12-11 margin. The final two minutes saw three different lead changes, including the final three by Newsome of the Lady Railsplitters to give them the 16-14 lead.