CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Newberry Wolves womens lacrosse team rallied from an early four goal deficit, but could not complete the comeback as they lost to Lee (Tenn.) 14-9 in a game played on Saturday. With the loss, the Wolves drop to 2-2 overall.

Lee got the scoring going less than four minutes into the contest when Giselle Gonzalez scored her fourth goal of the season. Less than a minute and a half later, the Flames scored again, as Shayna Ryan gave them a 2-0 lead. After eight minutes of back and forth play, Lee took a commanding 3-0 lead on a Brittney White goal and extended it to 4-0 just over a minute later on a goal by Dariana Blanton.

Sophie Moore then notched the first goal of the game for the Wolves with 13:55 remaining in the first half, but Blanton scored again to keep the margin at four. Chloe Wood then got in the scoring column with her first goal of the day, but White scored again to make it 6-2. Kaylyn Dillon then scored for the Flames to extend the lead out to five goals. Marissa Plumer scored off a free position attempt to cut the lead to four, but White scored again and Lee went into the half with an 8-3 lead.

Plumer scored the first goal of the second half to cut the lead to 8-4 before Kylee Kanealey notched a goal of their own, making the score 8-5 with almost 24 minutes left to play. Moore’s second goal of the game got the Wolves within two goals, but Blanton scored yet again to up the lead to three. Moore and Blanton then traded goals again and the score was 10-7 with less than ten minutes to play.

The Flames used three straight goals by White and Blanton to take control of the game. Wood scored again with less than a minute to play, but it was matched by Jolee Davis. Taylor Doiron then scored her first goal of the season to provide the final margin.

Newberry showed great effort the entire match as they forced 22 turnovers and had 20 ground balls. They also converted 17-25 clear attempts, besting the Flames’ 10-16 mark. Casey McCabe also made eight saves in the losing effort.