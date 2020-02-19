KIAWAH ISLAND — The Newberry mens golf team completed day one of first event of the spring season at the Newberry Invitational hosted at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, site of the 2021 PGA Championship.

Felipe Garces currently leads Newberry with a total score of 150. The sophomore shot a 69 (-3) in round one before shooting a 81 (+9) in the second to find himself in a tie for 27th place in a field of 75.

Following Garces is freshman Frederic Ruess. He finishes with a two round total of 153, a 74 (+2) and 79 (+7) respectively, which is good for a tie for 44th.

Sophomore Tom Bueschges ends day one with scores of 79 (+7) and 78 (+6) for a total 157.

Bringing up the rear for the Wolves are Adrian Villger and Rob Cull. Villger carded a 79 (+7) and 82 (+10) for a total of 161, which places him in a tie for 66th. Cull posted scores of 84 (+12) and 80 (+8) to make his total 164.

Newberry is currently in 14th place out of 15 with a team total of 619 (+43). Lynn leads all teams with a score of 576 (E) and the highest SAC team is Queens with a score 597 (+21).

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_GolfMenNewberryInvitational.jpeg After day one, Newberry is currently in 14th place out of 15 with a team total of 619 (+43). Courtesy of Newberry College