Newberry College to host S.C. Southeastern Bishops

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will host an interactive discussion on the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Sanctuary Denomination Statement.

The event will be held Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers Street. Honored guests will include Bishop Herman Yoos, of the South Carolina Synod, and Bishop Kevin Strickland, of the Southeastern Synod, along with religion faculty and local clergy.

“This will be an opportunity for students to see the ways that religious leaders deliberate complex topics, and to join that discussion themselves,” said Dr. Laura Roost, political science program coordinator. “Having a literal seat at the table is a remarkable chance to see faith and values in practice.”

The discussion is designed to explore the theology and practical application of the national church’s August 2019 declaration as a sanctuary church body. The event is sponsored by the political science program, the Office of the Campus Chaplain and the Muller Center.

“As a college affiliated with the ELCA, Newberry has an opportunity with this event to consider how our connection to the church shapes our values and commitments as an institution,” said Dr. Krista E. Hughes, director of the Muller Center. “This is a chance for the College and the community to think together about a crucial issue facing our society today.”

This is the second event on this topic. The first was a panel discussion in the fall. This event is free and open to the public.

For more regarding the statement, visit https://www.elca.org/sanctuarychurch.