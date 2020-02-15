NEWBERRY — Playing as regional opponents for the last time until at least the 2022-23 season, the Newberry High School Bulldogs left the Mid-Carolina gym Tuesday evening with a 59-47 victory.

Newberry won the field-shot category 24 baskets to 19.

Darian Bookman led the Rebels’ scoring with 13 points, while Jackson Owens finished with 11 points.

T.J. Bookman ended the night with nine points, Shelton Brooks (six), Madarrius Chaplin and Tylek Wright (three each), while Andrew Washington ended the Mid-Carolina scoring with two points.

Santerrius Davis had and evening-high 17 points to lead the Newberry scoring.

Zack Chalmers and Zay Chalmers had 10 points each, while Tailyn Caldwell contributed eight points.

Ray Wilmore (seven points), KJ Robinson (three), Kiyjuan Crooks along with Tykron Brooks, rounded out the Newberry scoring with two points apiece.