NEWBERRY — Already having been eliminated from playoff contention, the Lady Rebels of Mid-Carolina High ended their season Tuesday evening at home with a 45-41 defeat of Newberry.

It was the second straight year that Mid-Carolina had a home win over Newberry.

The Lady Rebels trailed going into the locker rooms, 25-19, but had a 14-2 point advantage in the third stanza for a six-point cushion going into the final eight minutes of play.

Mid-Carolina converted 14 of their 26 free-throws, while Newberry went 4-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Tatiana Garrison led the Newberry scoring with 12 points, while Diamond Davis converted 11 points,

Nadia Marshall contributed nine points, while the Newberry scoring ended with the seven points of Stefani Gibson, and the two points of Aaliyah Sanders.

Mid-Carolina, meanwhile, was led by the 11 points of A.C. Clary, and the 10 points apiece of Amelia Shealy and Carissa Wicker.

Maddie Huffstetler and Saniya Williams had six points apiece, while Tia Goode ended the scoring with two points.