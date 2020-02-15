Newberry finishes in a tie for fifth at the 2020 Spring Kick-Off Tournament

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Newberry women’s golf team finished in a tie for fifth place following the conclusion of second round action at the Golf Club at South Hampton.

The Wolves, who began the day in sixth place after opening the tournament with a score of 336 (+48) yesterday, followed that up by shaving off 15 strokes and ending with a 321 (+33) for a total of 657 (+81). Wingate narrowly held on to win the team title with a combine score of 613, followed by Saint Leo (615) and Belmont Abbey (651) to round out the top three. Wingate’s own Warissa Puangcharoen won medalist honors with a five-over par 149, upending Isabel Nesteus was leading after day one and narrowly beating fellow Bulldog Hailey McLaughlin — both finished with scores of six-over par 150.

Sophomore Hanne Sofie Borgen, Newberry’s round one leader after carding a six-over 78, shot a 76 (+4) — which included back-to-back birdies on the last two holes. Borgen completed both the event with a final score of 154 (+10) and finished in a tie for fifth place overall.

Junior Aubrey Guyton was the next best finisher as she carded a score of 78 (+6). She completed the tournament with a 16-over par 160, good for a T-13 finish.

Senior Johana Lunackova had the best day for the Wolves as she shaved off from round one to round two. After recording an 86 (+14) yesterday, she shot a 79 (+7) for a total of 21-over par 165 to finish in a tie for 26th place.

Completing Newberry’s five person squad were freshman Jordan Guyton and sophomore Amiyah Starnes. Guyton posted scores of 90 (+18) and 88 (+16) to end with a total of 34-over par 178, good for 50th place. Starnes finished with a total of 46-over par 190, scoring 96 (+24) and 94 (+22) in the two rounds, which led to a 61st place finish.

The Wolves take the course again next week on February 17-18 when the team will travel to Spartanburg to participate in the 2020 Converse College Spring Invite.