NEWBERRY — Head Coach Todd Knight and his staff released the names of 38 signees to mark Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The 38 players join four players who transferred into the school in January. Out of the 42 total signees, 36 went to high school in the state of South Carolina. The group also includes three Divison I transfers; Brantley Campbell (University of South Carolina), Juwan Moye (University of Virginia), and Jackson Williamson (Miami University (OH)).

This class not only excelled on the field, but it also excelled in the classroom as it had a 3.5 GPA average with an average of 20 on the ACT and 960 on the SAT. On the field, five players were Shrine Bowl selections; and four were Touchstone Energy North/South All-Stars. There were also 20 All-State players, 33 All-Region/All-Conference selections, and there are five State Championship rings in the group.

Additional members of this year’s recruiting class may still come in the days ahead. All of Newberry’s signees, along with their headshots and bios can be found on the Signing Day Page located at https://newberrywolves.com/signingday/football/football/7/.