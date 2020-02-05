ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference has announced their preseason women’s lacrosse poll and the Newberry Wolves were picked tenth in the 10 team league as they received 19 points. The poll is voted on by the league’s coaches.

Queens was picked first with 89 points, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate with 78 and 75 points, respectively. Conference newcomer UVa-Wise was picked fourth with 64 points while Lincoln Memorial was fifth with 61.

Catawba was picked sixth with 51 points, Mars Hill was seventh with 37 points, Coker was eighth with 35 points, and Tusculum was ninth with 31, rounding out the poll.

Chloe Wood was named to the preseason all-conference second team after a 2019 campaign that saw her lead the Wolves with 59 goals and 15 assists for a total of 74 points while starting every game.

Under second year Head Coach Racquel Prager, the Wolves will look to improve on last season’s 3-14 (0-8 SAC) record.

