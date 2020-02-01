NEWBERRY — The Woodruff High School Wolverines came into the Scott Gym Tuesday evening ranked 10th in the state, and had not seen a defeat in regional play so far this season.

With 9.2 seconds left in the game, and clinging to a one-point lead, Newberry High’s Sonterrius Davis sank his second and third free throws of the quarter to put the Bulldogs up, 72-69.

Woodruff’s potential tying basket at the buzzer fell short.

The lead literally went back-and-forth the entire evening, as the advantage at the end of the first three quarters went from just one point to as many as three.

While both teams shot seven field shots in the fourth quarter and just a single free throw separated them, perhaps the biggest basket of the game came unknowingly in the third quarter when KJ Robinson hit the only three-pointer from either team in the second half.

Zay Chalmers led Newberry scoring with 19 points, including garnering nine points in the third stanza.

Kayjuan Crooks finished with 13 points, while Tailyn Caldwell contributed 12 points.

Robinson had nine points, while Zack Chalmers finished with eight points, and Ray Wilmore scored six.

Davis added in three points, while Tykwon Brooks scored two points to end the Newberry scoring.