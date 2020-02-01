NEWBERRY — Earlier this month, the Lady Bulldogs of Newberry High School opened regional play with a huge road win at Woodruff.

Tuesday evening in the Scott Gym, it seemed like the Lady Wolverines were ready to get even…quickly.

Never trailing in their contest, Woodruff’s first quarter lead went from nine points, to 12 at the break, and would eventually be 20 points at the final buzzer with their 57-37 victory.

Diamond Davis led the Newberry scoring with 17 points, while Titana Garrison finished with eight.

Nadia Marshall contributed seven points, Stefani Gibson had three points, and Tashari Hayward scored two points in the loss.