WHITMIRE — The Whitmire junior varsity girls basketball team hosted Jonesville on January 30 for their last game of the season and came away with a 27-6 win.

Leading scorer was Nyla Hill with 13 points. Imari Brown finished with seven points. Montasia Vanlue added five points. Cierra Jones finished the scoring by adding two points. The Whitmire JV Lady Wolverines finish the season undefeated at 12-0.

Earlier in the week, the JV Lady Wolverines hosted Ware Shoals and won 38-13. Leading scorer was Nyla Hill with 14 points. Cierra Jones finished with eight point. Imari Brown and Montasia Vanlue both added seven points. LaNicia Brewer finished the scoring by adding two points.