WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines varsity basketball team traveled to Greenwood Christian Thursday night in a rescheduled match-up, but were unable to get the road win, falling 56-33.

“The Lady Wolverines had another tough first quarter, which put them in a hole that they could not get out of throughout the game. After the first quarter we made a run to cut the lead, but gave up a big run to the Lady Hawks to end the half. The second half was much better, but we still are not doing a very good job of taking care of the ball,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Alexus Sanders with 15 points. Leanna Eison added seven, Jordyn Brooks four, Raegan Kendrick three and Savannah Johnson and Samantha Strubeck two.

Alexus Sanders and Leanna Eison led the team in rebounding with seven. Raegan Kendrick added six, Kadence Guinn and Ashelyn King five, Harleigh McLaren four, Janiyah Epps three, Samantha Strubeck two and Jordyn Brooks one.

The Lady Wolverines continue region play Tuesday as they travel to Calhoun Falls.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Hornets of SCSDB with the Lady Wolverines winning by a score of 55-18.

“The girls came out and played really well in both the second and third quarters to take a big lead. We are still struggling a bit with turnovers, but I thought we did a good job with passing the ball in our set offense and also in transition,” Adams said.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Raegan Kendrick with 19 points. She was followed by Harleigh McLaren with 10, Jordyn Brooks six, Leanna Eison and Samantha Strubeck five, Kadence Guinn four and Janiyah Epps, Savannah Johnson and Ashelyn King two.

Harleigh McLaren led the team in rebounding with 10, giving her a double-double on the evening. Raegan Kendrick added nine, Kadence Guinn seven, Ashelyn King four, Janiyah Epps three and Leanna Eison three, Alexus Sanders and Jordyn Brooks two and Savannah Johnson one.