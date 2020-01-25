WHITMIRE — The Whitmire boys varsity basketball team defeated SCSDB 65-41. The Wolverines brought their region record to 4-4 with the win.

Earlier in the week, the Wolverines defeated Ware Shoals by a score of 66-45.

“The first half was much closer with the Wolverines, allowing too many wide open shots and poor rebounding. In the second half, Whitmire tightened up on defense and limited the second shot opportunities and were much more efficient on offense,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.

The Wolverines fell to McCormick High School this week 60-42.

“The Wolverines dug a hole early with the inability to get shots to fall in the first half. This seems to be the theme the last few weeks. Offensively, we moved without the ball and found the open man, but we just did not knock the shots,” Bowers said.

The Wolverines were also unable to get the victory against High Point Academy, falling 88-48 and Dixie 53-36.