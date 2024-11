WHITMIRE — The Whitmire junior varsity boys basketball team lost to Newberry Middle School 49-15 on January 23.

Leading scorer was William Livingston with seven points.

Earlier in the week, the JV Wolverines traveled to Ware Shoals and won 37-33. Leading scorer was Ricky Hamilton with 10 points.

Whitmire JV boys will host Ware Shoals Middle on Tuesday, January 28. Tip off is at 6:15 p.m.