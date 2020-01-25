HARTSVILLE — The Newberry women’s basketball team had a setback with a 50-62 loss to Coker.

The Wolves were able to score the first points of the game, with a layup by red-shirt freshman Erika Wiseley. They held that early advantage for roughly a minute and half before Coker got on the board. The Cobras then ripped off the next eight points, starting with Erin Houser making a jumper, to make it 8-2 halfway through the quarter. Nearly five minutes passed by before Newberry scored their next bucket. Just 20 seconds into being put in the game, red-shirt sophomore Julie Kinard hit a jumper to end the scoring drought. A minute later, Janell Horton drained a three for the Cobras to start a 5-0 run, which found the Wolves down 13-4 with 2:39 left in the first. Each side was able to score one last bucket a piece before ending the first with the score being 15-6 in favor of Coker.

Within the first four minutes of the new quarter, Newberry was able to cut into the lead by scoring the first four points. Then, in one minute of play, the Cobras were able to get those points back by going on a 4-0 run themselves, with 5:28 left in the second and a score of 19-10. After both teams traded three pointers junior, Talia Roberts hit her first three of the game follow by a steal by Kinard, which led to a layup by junior Keli Romas and the score being 22-18. In the final 1:15 of play, Coker outscored Newberry 4-1 to make it 26-19 heading into the break.

Amanda Cherry of the Cobras got Coker started on the right foot by hitting a three. That bucket sparked a 7-0 run that led to extending the Cobra lead to 33-19. After not scoring for the first four minutes of the third, Newberry got on the board with two free throws from Wiseley. The next two and half minutes consist of the Wolves clawing their way back into the game, with Roberts scoring six straight points then Romas getting two points, to make it 33-29 with 3:25 left in the quarter. After the each side scoring six points, the Cobras scored two more points with free throws from Horton to push the score to 41-35. With just 15 seconds left in the quarter, Hayley Kropp of Coker drained a three to push their lead to nine points. Newberry was able to strike back just before time ran out — freshman Courtney Virgo hit a three of her own for a 44-38 score heading into the fourth quarter.

It only took eight seconds into the quarter for Coker to get a basket, with a layup by Hope Richardson. The Cobras tacked on one more point before the Wolves scored their first points with free throws from Roberts with 7:29 to play. The next four and half minutes saw Coker extending their lead to double digits by going on a 5-0 run and Newberry in a scoring drought to make it 52-40. With 2:50 left on the clock, the Wolves ended their scoreless streak with a jumper by Romas to make it a ten point game. The closest Newberry got to the lead, in the remaining time, was when Roberts made a three to only be down 58-50 with 52 seconds left. The Cobras were able to ice the game away in the closing seconds to get the win.