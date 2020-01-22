COLUMBIA — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s track and field teams began their indoor season this weekend at the Gamecock Opener — hosted by the University of South Carolina.

Day one of the running events saw Tashayna Flinch finish the 400 meters in a time of 1:04.68, Emma Johnson ran the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 11.67 seconds, and Diana Gutierrez posted a mile time of 6:39.83.

In the throws, Tia Fenton posted a mark of 8.96 meters (29-4.75) in the shot put and Iris Duke threw the weight 13.42 meters (44-0.5).

On the men’s side, Jeremiah Mack ran the 60 meters in 7.16 seconds, while teammate Jalen Sturgis posted a time of 7.41. Justin Castro also ran 55.17 seconds for the 400 meters.

Day two saw Antonio Buchanan win the men’s high jump with a clearance of 1.98 meters (6-6) in his first ever collegiate competition. Johnson ran the 200 meters in a time of 27.75 seconds — Flinch, Kensley Dantzler, and Priscilla Gosnell all ran the 800 meters between 2:43 and 2:46.

Mack ran the 200 meters in 23.17 seconds, teammates Michael Parrish, Christian Best, Edward Collins and Tyrese Grant all ran between 24.06 and 25.08. Chandler Stanley led the Newberry charge in the 800 meters as he finished in a time of 2:07.79, while Castro ran 2:09.78 and Mike Richter ran 2:10.71.

The teams will compete again this weekend at the Liberty Kickoff in Virginia.