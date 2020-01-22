Three Rebels qualify for State Middle School Wrestling tournament

PROSPERITY — Three Mid-Carolina wrestlers have qualified for the State Middle School Wrestling tournament this weekend at Lexington High School.

Zylan Agnew (second time qualifying), Ethan Templin and Dalton Woolstenhulme were the qualifying wrestlers over the weekend. Templin finished in second place and Agnew defeated Woolstenhulme in the finals to finish in first place — Woolstenhulme finished in second place.

The varsity team competed in the “Clash at the Castle” tournament at Westwood High and came in eighth place.