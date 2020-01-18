NEWBERRY — The 10th ranked Emerald High School Lady Vikings came into the Scott Gym Tuesday evening looking to hand the Lady Bulldogs their third straight defeat in the series.

Instead, Emerald never saw the positive end of the scoreboard as Newberry handed them a 76-70 defeat, to propel their regional record to 2-0.

Newberry turned a six-point lead after the first quarter, 19-13, into just a seven-point advantage at the half, 35-28.

The Lady Vikings trailed by a mere two points, 53-51, heading into the final stanza.

Diamond Davis scored 10 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

Newberry won the bench-scoring, six-to-zero.

Jahliah Coleman-Eigner finished the evening with 17 points, while Stefani Gibson watched 13 points fall in.

Titanna Garrison (eight points), Nadia Marshall (seven), and the two points each from the trio of Faith Grey, Tashari Hayward, and Antonio Griffin rounded out the Newberry scoring.