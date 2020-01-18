NEWBERRY — Hoping to bounce back from a tough road loss at Woodruff last week, the Newberry High School boys basketball team looked to start 2020 off on a positive note on their home schedule against Emerald.

Trailing by a point at the break, 25-24, the Bulldogs took full command of the game in the second half as they coasted to the 62-42 victory for their first regional victory of the season.

The Vikings won the first quarter field-shot category —nine to two —which put them ahead eight minutes later, 13-9.

Emerald saw both of their three pointer come in the first half of the game, while Newberry got one of each in both the first and third quarters.

The 20-point victory for Newberry was greatly aided by a 15-4 advantage in converted free throws, and a four basket advantage in shots made inside the arc — 20-16.

Zak Chalmers led the Newberry scoring with 14 points, while his brother Zay finished with 13 points.

Sonterrious Davis contributed 10 points, Josh Stewart finished with eight points, while the duo of Tailyn Caldwell and Kyjuan Crooks scored seven points apiece.

Ray Wilmore added two points while the Newberry scoring ended with the lone free-throw of KJ Robinson.