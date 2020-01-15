Rebels wrestling updates; Hornsby earns third medal

Courtesy photo At the conclusion of the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School, Zach Hornsby finished third at 195 pounds for his third medal of the year. -

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Middle School junior varsity wrestlers took part in Stage One of the Carolina Invitational, which is their version of a state tournament.

Wrestlers had to finish in the Top Six of their weight class to advance to the second stage of the tournament next weekend. The Rebels ended up, in total, having three junior varsity wrestlers and eight middle schoolers qualify for the next stage.

Middle School

• Dalton Woolstenulme — First.

• Danny Rosas — Fifth.

• David Rodgers — Sixth.

• Ethan Templin — First.

• Mason McDermott — Fourth.

• Ryan Conder — Fourth.

• Tanner Bunrick — Third.

• Zylan Agnew — Second.

Junior Varsity

• Christian Hernandez — Fourth.

• Esteban Morton — Fourth.

• Isaiah Heanne — Sixth.

For the varsity team, the Rebels competed in the extremely tough Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School on Friday and Saturday. At the end, Zach Hornsby finished third at 195 pounds for his third medal of the year. He has also finished first and fifth at the other individual tournaments this season.

Earlier in the week, the Rebels also traveled to Hammond High School where they fell 60-18.

At the conclusion of the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School, Zach Hornsby finished third at 195 pounds for his third medal of the year.