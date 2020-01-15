Wolves fall short at NWCA Duals

Courtesy of Newberry College Despite falling to Number Seven Tiffin and Maryville, multiple Wolves including Isiah Royal, Caleb Spears and ZeBrandon Gant each had the day’s top performances. -

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 10th-ranked Newberry wrestling team participated in the 2020 U.S. Marine Corps NWCA Multi-Division National Dual Meet Championships at the Kentucky Exposition Center, falling in close bouts with No. 7 Tiffin and Maryville.

The Wolves got off to a hot start against the seventh-ranked Dragons, winning their first three matches of the day. Tiffin was previously ranked 19th in the nation before making a 12-spot jump following their performance at the Midwest Classic. Freshman Evan Carrigan earned the Wolves a quick six points after defeating Raymond Adams III by fall in just 25 seconds. Austin Neal and top-ranked 141-pound wrestler Isiah Royal gave the Wolves another six points with a pair of wins by decision, extending their lead to twelve. Tiffin responded by winning the next four matches against the Wolves, a stretch that included two major decision, a tech fall, and a fall.

Sophomore ZeBrandon Gant continued his season’s hot streak, prevailing over Hayden Broone by a 7-3 decision. The victory put the Wolves within four points of equalizing but Tiffin capitalized during the 197-pound bout with an 11-8 decision to put the dual out of reach. The Dragons’ win by decision at 285 pounds made the final score 24-14.

The Wolves next squared off with Maryville College in the consolation bracket. Newberry had a slow start as Evan Carrigan fell to No. 10 Tyler Kreith by a 5-1 decision followed by Austin Neal dropping a close 3-2 decision to Alex Waggoner. Isiah Royal immediately leveled the score 6-6 after defeating Tristan Barr by fall 18 seconds into the third period. Junior transfer Caleb Spears was able to give Newberry some hope, defeating No.10 ranked Bret Heil in a back and forth battle that resulted in an 8-6 decision at 174 pounds and cut Maryville’s advantage to 18-9.

Gant followed up by earning his second win of the day, defeating Bailey Kelly by an 14-8 margin, but a 10-2 major decision at 197 pounds clinched the win for Maryville. Devon Rice picked up the last win of the day due to a forfeit, falling short 22-18. The loss eliminated Newberry from the tournament.

Despite falling to Number Seven Tiffin and Maryville, multiple Wolves including Isiah Royal, Caleb Spears and ZeBrandon Gant each had the day’s top performances. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_WrestlingNWCA.jpg Despite falling to Number Seven Tiffin and Maryville, multiple Wolves including Isiah Royal, Caleb Spears and ZeBrandon Gant each had the day’s top performances. Courtesy of Newberry College