Wolves fall short at NWCA Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 10th-ranked Newberry wrestling team participated in the 2020 U.S. Marine Corps NWCA Multi-Division National Dual Meet Championships at the Kentucky Exposition Center, falling in close bouts with No. 7 Tiffin and Maryville.
The Wolves got off to a hot start against the seventh-ranked Dragons, winning their first three matches of the day. Tiffin was previously ranked 19th in the nation before making a 12-spot jump following their performance at the Midwest Classic. Freshman Evan Carrigan earned the Wolves a quick six points after defeating Raymond Adams III by fall in just 25 seconds. Austin Neal and top-ranked 141-pound wrestler Isiah Royal gave the Wolves another six points with a pair of wins by decision, extending their lead to twelve. Tiffin responded by winning the next four matches against the Wolves, a stretch that included two major decision, a tech fall, and a fall.
Sophomore ZeBrandon Gant continued his season’s hot streak, prevailing over Hayden Broone by a 7-3 decision. The victory put the Wolves within four points of equalizing but Tiffin capitalized during the 197-pound bout with an 11-8 decision to put the dual out of reach. The Dragons’ win by decision at 285 pounds made the final score 24-14.
The Wolves next squared off with Maryville College in the consolation bracket. Newberry had a slow start as Evan Carrigan fell to No. 10 Tyler Kreith by a 5-1 decision followed by Austin Neal dropping a close 3-2 decision to Alex Waggoner. Isiah Royal immediately leveled the score 6-6 after defeating Tristan Barr by fall 18 seconds into the third period. Junior transfer Caleb Spears was able to give Newberry some hope, defeating No.10 ranked Bret Heil in a back and forth battle that resulted in an 8-6 decision at 174 pounds and cut Maryville’s advantage to 18-9.
Gant followed up by earning his second win of the day, defeating Bailey Kelly by an 14-8 margin, but a 10-2 major decision at 197 pounds clinched the win for Maryville. Devon Rice picked up the last win of the day due to a forfeit, falling short 22-18. The loss eliminated Newberry from the tournament.