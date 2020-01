WHITMIRE — The Whitmire junior varsity boys basketball team held on for a road victory January 8 over Hickory Tavern Middle by a score of 41-36.

William Livingston led all scores with 19 points. Jacob Dickerson added 12, Caleb Jolly had five points, Chris Mathis added three and Ricky Hamilton finished the scoring with two points.

Next up for the JV Wolverines is Gray Court Owings on January 13 for a home tip-off at 6:15 p.m.