WHITMIRE — The Whitmire junior varsity girls basketball team traveled to Hickory Tavern on January 8 and won by a score of 36-26.

Leading scorer was Imari Brown with 14 points. Nyla Hill finished with nine points, Cierra Jones had eight points. Montasia Vanlue with four points and LaNicia Brewer ended the scoring by adding one point.

The JV Lady Wolverines will host Gray Court on Monday, January 13 for their next game of the season. Tip-off will be at 5 p.m.