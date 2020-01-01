NEWBERRY COUNTY — There are only a few days left in 2019, and with the year almost over it is time to look back at The Newberry Observer’s Top Ten Sports Stories of 2019. This list is compiled of sports stories from 2019, to see news stories see our article “Top Ten News Stories of 2019.”

1) “Newberry College breaks ground on field renovations”

On Sept. 18, 2019, we reported that Newberry College officially broke ground on Phase One of the Setzler Field renovations — the Board of Trustees approved the $2.3 million Phase One project in August.

Newberry College President Dr. Maurice Scherrens said during the ceremony, “Every gift, small or large, has gotten us closer to putting a shovel in the ground. It is our hope that other donors will follow suit to provide us the resources necessary to begin Phase Two (the field house).”

The project will primarily be aimed at athletic performance, with most of the space dedicated to strength and conditioning on one side of the building, and athletic training and sports medicine on the other side. The building will also include public restrooms and an officials locker room — which will be completed prior to the beginning of next season.

2) “Breaking ground on The Will Memorial Sports Complex”

On Dec. 18, 2019, we reported on the ground breaking of the Will Memorial Sports Complex. During the ceremony, Charles Bedenbaugh, who envisioned the complex after losing his son Will, said the journey to get to the groundbreaking ceremony has been a challenge — a challenge he was ready to handle.

The complex will initially have a total of six fields. Two of the fields will be full-sized adult fields (ages 13 and up) and then four fields, which will be suitable for baseball (12 years and younger), will double as multipurpose fields for women/girls softball.

Part of the complex will also include a proposed 15,000 square foot training facility that’s going to be made for fielding, hitting and pitching instructions, as well as team building activities.

The site of The Will Memorial Sports Complex sits between Mid-Carolina High School and Georgia Pacific.

During the ceremony, one-by-one families of the individuals who will be remembered came to home plate and turned over the dirt, which Bedenbaugh said symbolizes two things, “It symbolizes the place my son and his nephew Matthew made home for many years, playing the game, and it also symbolizes where they are now and a place we need to strive to get to.”

3) “CHAMPIONS! Bookbinder’s complete game gives Newberry SAC title”

The Newberry College Wolves baseball team had an 8-0 win in Game Two against the Railsplitters, clinching third-ranked Newberry’s first-ever South Atlantic Conference regular season championship.

Following the game, Head Coach Russell Triplett said, “To bounce back and have a freshman on the mound in a seven-inning game. Bookbinder was unbelievable. Threw an inning, had a long delay, and then came back and had energy throughout. He’s a competitor. I was a little worried about the delay, but he was locked in and ready to go. He wants to throw anytime. For a freshman to do what he’s done shows what kind of composure he has, his makeup, his toughness. He certainly showed that against a really good hitting team.”

4) Newberry College Wrestling Accolades

Feb. 27, 2019, it was reported that the Newberry College wrestling team won the Super Region 2 Tournament. This year, Newberry was able to come away with 137.5 points and the Super Region 2 Tournament championship. Isiah Royal (141), ZeBrandon Gant (184), and Patton Gossett (285) went undefeated on the day and claimed first place in their respective weight classes. Timmy Martinez (133) finished in second place, while Austin Palmer (157), Nick Giantono (165), and Nick Weldon (197) claimed third place finishes to round out Newberry’s NCAA qualifiers.

Also reported that day, Newberry wrestling Head Coach Cy Wainwright was named the 2019 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II Super Region 2 Coach of the Year.

On March 13, 2019, it was reported that Isiah Royal finished as National Runner-Up, Austin Palmer and Patton Gossett finish in seventh place at the National Championship.

5) “MCMS Lady Rebels named champions”

On Feb. 9, 2019, we reported that the Mid-Carolina Middle School girls basketball team ended their 2018-19 run with an undefeated 13-0 season and championship win after defeating Hickory Tavern 42-30 on January 31, 2019, at Clinton Middle School.

The last time the team went undefeated, according to Head Coach Mike Schaeffer, was in 2006-07 (14-0) under the coaching of Mike Stroud.

Schaeffer attributes much of the team’s success to the YMCA and Newberry County Recreation for getting the girls involved in basketball, he said during an interview with Kelly Duncan, “They come to the middle school already knowing how to run a defense and things like that, but participation in general, when I first started we would have 14 girls try out, now we have 28 girls try out, you’ve got a lot more girls wanting to get involved in basketball.”

6) “Lady Eagles fly high with State Championship”

On Dec. 4, 2019, we reported that The Newberry Academy Cheer team capped off their 2019-20 season as State Champions. The Lady Eagles took to the mat on November 14, 2019, at the Sumter Exhibition Center where they were scored on components such as execution, difficulty and creativity — to name a few. Newberry Academy previously won the State Championship in 2014.

Coach Christie Gardner said the girls kept their focus and put forth 100 percent on the mat, with their scores falling well enough to go to State.

7) “Wolverines are Region Champs”

On Oct. 30, 2019, we reported that the Whitmire High School Wolverines won their last home game of the season, 46-44 over McCormick High School. In doing so they became the Region Champions, with a record of 7-3.

Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said, “The first thing you always think about when you get a big win is all of the people that helped you get it. I have great support from the superintendent on down. There are too many people to thank, but I will thank them in person. The people who support our team, it’s really overwhelming when you think about all the people who are part of the team in some way.”

Jenkins said his first thoughts, as soon as Chandler Crumley scored, went to his father — who he said they buried on January 1, 2019.

“(I thought of) how much he would have enjoyed watching these Wolverines, and I thought of my first team at Whitmire and how those 2014 season seniors and how they gave me a chance to coach them,” he said.

8) “MCHS JV Lady Rebels go undefeated”

On March 9, 2019, we reported that the Mid-Carolina High School junior varsity girls basketball team ended their 2018-19 season undefeated 19-0. This was the second year the Lady Rebels went undefeated, the previous season the team went undefeated 13-0.

Head Coach Charlene Pitts said the key was to make sure the girls worked as a team throughout the season, “They really have to work together as a team, as long as we’re at practice or in the gym they need to work with each other.”

9) “Newberry selected as regional host”

History was made, as we reported on May 15, 2019, when for the first time in school history, Newberry played in the NCAA Baseball Championship.

The Wolves were named the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Region, one of six teams to earn a selection into the 2019 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship from the region, and hosted a three-team, double-elimination regional. Newberry was an at-large selection after winning a school-record 41 games and compiling a 21-3 record in conference play, the fourth-best winning percentage in league history.

10) “Stone drafted to Texas Rangers”

On June 19, 2019, we reported that Mid-Carolina High School graduate and Prosperity native Corey Stone was selected in the 26th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, with pick No. 775 by the Texas Rangers.

This wasn’t the first time Stone was selected in the MLB Draft, in 2017 — shortly after he graduated high school, Stone was drafted in the 27th round with pick No. 824. He was also selected by the Texas Rangers during the 2017 draft. During the previous season, Stone was playing at Walters State, where according to a press release by Walters State, he put together a 9-2 worksheet with a 2.59 ERA, tossing 73 innings and allowing 33 runs (21 earned) on 48 hits while fanning 66 batters and walking 22 in 15 starts. He had one complete-game this season and earned All-TCCAA First Team honors.

The Number One Sports Story of 2019, “Newberry College breaks ground on field renovations.” https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Group1.jpg The Number One Sports Story of 2019, “Newberry College breaks ground on field renovations.” Stock Photo The Number Two Sports Story of 2019, “Breaking ground on The Will Memorial Sports Complex.” https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Complex5.jpg The Number Two Sports Story of 2019, “Breaking ground on The Will Memorial Sports Complex.” Stock Photo The Number Three Sports Story of 2019, “CHAMPIONS! Bookbinder’s complete game gives Newberry SAC title.” https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_WolvesSACChamps.jpg The Number Three Sports Story of 2019, “CHAMPIONS! Bookbinder’s complete game gives Newberry SAC title.” Stock Photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com