Gordon, Lindsay, Kelly, and Sprouse named Academic All-District

AUSTIN, Texas — Four Newberry student-athletes have been named Academic All-District performers by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Austin Gordon, Tyler Lindsay, Ty Kelly, and Drew Sprouse all received the prestigious honor and will move on to the Academic All-America ballot, which will be used to select the top scholar-athletes by position in all of Division II football.

The 2019 season marks the ninth time in the 10-year tenure of head coach Todd Knight that the Wolves have had at least one player honored with the Academic All-District distinction. The four players selected is one away from the school record set in 1999 and equaled in 2017.

Gordon has a 3.68 GPA as a Criminal Justice major and is a senior tight end. He is tied for the team lead and ranks ninth in the SAC with four receiving touchdowns and caught a two-point conversion to bring his scoring total to 30 points on the season, good for fourth on the team.

For the season, Gordon has played in all 10 games with eight starts and caught 10 passes for 128 yards. He has at least one catch in seven games this year, had a season-best 43 yards and a touchdown against Mars Hill, and had three touchdowns in a four-game span early in the season.

Lindsay is a May 2019 graduate with a 3.72 GPA and a degree in Chemistry. He was named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to the top scholar-athlete at any level of college football by the National Football Foundation. He played in 22 games over his first three years along the offensive line before switching to the defensive line this season, appearing in six games.

Kelly has a 3.30 GPA as a redshirt junior Criminal Justice major and has played at both defensive end and defensive tackle this season. He has been one of the conference’s most dominant linemen, starting all 10 games and ranking third in the SAC with 8.5 sacks. 10.5 of his 39 tackles this season have been behind the line of scrimmage.

Kelly has been credited with a quarterback hurry, three pass breakups, and a critical forced fumble against Tusculum that helped lead to a Newberry safety and touchdown. He has at least one tackle for loss in seven games this season and twice totaled two sacks in a contest.

Sprouse, a defensive lineman who was also an Academic All-District selection in 2018, graduated in May with a 3.67 GPA and degrees in Business Administration and Healthcare Management. He has 12 tackles on the season, including three tackles for loss and a sack against Wingate. He had a season-high three tackles against Tusculum and recorded stops behind the line in consecutive games against Florida Tech and then-No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne.

The group made up four of a 14-member South Atlantic Conference contingent honored by CoSIDA among the 23 overall student-athletes selected from Super Region Two.