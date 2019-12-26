NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School wrestling team hosted 11 schools from South Carolina and Georgia on Saturday at the Bulldog Invitational Tournament.

Three Bulldogs were able to place at the inaugural event, Tristan Moody and Yoni Honorato took third place medals after battling their way through some tough competition. A third Bulldog, Cameron Grier, was able to secure the championship in the 182 pound weight class.

