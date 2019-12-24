Volleyball announces 2020 signing class

NEWBERRY — Head Coach Ross Kessler has announced his 2020 signing class. The class includes five high school players from four different states.

Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall is an outside hitter from Community Christian School in McDonough, Ga. She was a three-time offensive player of the year and two-time MVP of her conference. Hall led CCS to four consecutive region Championships and three state titles and was selected to both the All-Region and All-State teams every year of her high school career. The daughter of Robby and Casey Hall, she is attending Newberry in pursuit of a nursing degree.

Lauren Black

Lauren Black is a libero/defensive specialist from Riverside High School in Greer. Her outstanding high school career included 1018 total digs, 102 total aces and a 90.6 serving percentage. Black has played club ball for Upward Stars Upstate since the age of 11 and is excited to finish out her last year in the 18’s Open Division under Coach Corey Helle. Black plans to study communications and sports management.

Kailin Richards

Kailin Richards is a middle blocker from Greenway High School in Phoenix, Ariz. She won the state championship two years in a row in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, she won the local Ceil Billings tournament. She has played four years with Club One Platinum in USA Nationals and national qualifiers as middle blocker and right side. Off the court, Richards is a state champion in honors choir and traveled to London and Hawaii for choir competitions and is an avid photographer, painter and piano player. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Patricia Richards from Phoenix, Arizona. She plans to major in nursing.

Jacquelyn Adams

Jacquelyn Adams is an outside hitter from Cathedral Academy in Charleston. In a stellar career, Adams earned both defensive and offensive player of the year her senior year at school. She has also been named MVP and an All-region player. For the 2018 season, she was awarded the SCISA 1A State Player of the Year as well as the SCISA Class A Volleyball Player of the Year. Her team also won the state championship in 2018 and she has been on the North-South All Star team the past three years. Adams says she is super excited to start this new journey at Newberry and can’t wait to continue playing the game she loves. She’s thrilled to start working with the coaches at Newberry and proud to join her new teammates.

Olivia Bradley

Olivia Bradley is a libero/defensive specialist from Pace High School in Pace, Fla. She played four years of varsity volleyball as an outside hitter but switched to libero during her senior season. She also served as her team’s captain. Bradley started playing club volleyball at the age of 11 for the West Florida Waves and now plays for the Mobile Storm.

The signees will look to add to a team that finished 7-20 (5-17 SAC) last season.