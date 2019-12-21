MYRTLE BEACH — The Newberry women’s basketball team dropped their final contest of 2019 to Elon 73-53.

Newberry opened up the first minute of play by going on an early 4-0 run. Elon got back within one, 4-3, before junior Keli Romas drained a three to make it 7-3. The Phoenix then went on their own 4-0 run to tie the game at 7-7. Newberry did re-take the lead with a free throw by Romas, but Elon’s Micaela Ryan hit a three to put the Phoenix up 10-8. Junior Kelsey Brett managed to tie the game up with a layup 20 seconds after Elon took the lead. The Phoenix out scored the Wolves 9-7 to close out the quarter.

Senior Kelsey McDermott opened up the second quarter with a layup to tie the game at 19-19. The next two minutes consist of Elon getting the lead and Newberry tying it back up. With seven minutes left until halftime, senior Brandi Hall makes a jumper to give the Wolves there first lead of the quarter at 23-22. After a quick 4-0 by the Phoenix, freshman Courtney Virgo knocks down a three to tie it at 26-26. A 5-4 run in favor of Elon gave them a 31-30 lead, then a made three by Romas gave the Wolves the 33-31 advantage with 1:55 until half. The Phoenix ended the half on a 4-2 run for the 35-33 halftime lead.

In the first three minutes of the third quarter, Elon went on a 4-0 run to extend their lead to 39-33. Brett scored the first bucket for the Wolves with a layup to cut it down to 39-35. Brie Perpignan of Elon made two free throws to give them a 41-35 lead before McDermott drained a three to cut it down to three. Red-shirt freshman Mylaysia Gates made a layup to get the Wolves within one with 3:35 left in the quarter. Perpignan got Elon’s lead back up to four with a layup while being fouled and make the free throw to complete the three point play. Junior Ke’Shaun White scored Newberry’s next three points off of free throws to make it 44-43.

The Phoenix closed out the third quarter on a 6-4 run to make it 50-47 heading into the final quarter. McDermott got the first bucket of the quarter by either side to make it 50-49. This was the closest that Newberry got to the score, as Elon dominated the rest of the way. The Phoenix did not allow another Wolves bucket for the final 9:31 of the quarter. Newberry scored four more points throughout the game by shooting free throws.

The Wolves do not play again until the new year when they take on Furman on January 2. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.